Short Interest in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Decreases By 19.9%

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 855,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,450. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.84, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

