Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Increases By 36.2%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CMPX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,670. The company has a market capitalization of $576.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 427,000 shares of company stock worth $1,347,670 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

See Also

