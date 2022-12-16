Short Interest in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Grows By 42.9%

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,234,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CREC stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.22.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

