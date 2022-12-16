Short Interest in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Decreases By 37.0%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DAOO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Crypto 1 Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

