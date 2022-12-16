Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Drops By 38.2%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cullman Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
CULL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918. The company has a market cap of $84.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cullman Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $12.97.
Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp
Cullman Bancorp Company Profile
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullman Bancorp (CULL)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.