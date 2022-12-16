Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Drops By 38.2%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cullman Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

CULL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918. The company has a market cap of $84.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cullman Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Rating ) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.34% of Cullman Bancorp worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

