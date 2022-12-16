Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 7.8%

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,357.0 days.

Daicel Stock Performance

Shares of DACHF stock remained flat at $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Daicel has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

About Daicel

(Get Rating)

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. It operates through Medical/Healthcare, Smart, Safety, Materials, Engineering Plastics, and Others segments. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and thickener for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements; and chiral and achiral columns, chiral reagents, bio reagents, and DNA and RNA-based probes, as well as analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, and analytical tools services for pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.