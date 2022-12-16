Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Decreases By 33.3%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFIHY remained flat at $14.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

