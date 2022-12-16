Short Interest in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Expands By 14.6%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 805,360 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 569,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 837,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISA remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

