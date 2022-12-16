Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Drops By 33.6%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DBL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $19.32.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 46.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth $69,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

