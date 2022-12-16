Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Drops By 33.6%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:DBL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $19.32.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
