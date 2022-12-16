Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Decreases By 25.0%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of DYSL remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Dynasil Co. of America has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $2.65.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

