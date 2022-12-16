Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Decreases By 25.0%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of DYSL remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Dynasil Co. of America has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $2.65.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.