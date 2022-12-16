Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Declines By 45.8%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the November 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESKYF traded up 0.10 on Friday, reaching 0.62. 171,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.88. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of 0.49 and a 52-week high of 2.73.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

Eskay Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.