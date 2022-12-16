Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Expands By 8.5%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.31. 18,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter.

