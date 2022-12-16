Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Expands By 8.5%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.31. 18,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.55.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
