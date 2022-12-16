Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rises By 33.8%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

FUJIY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

