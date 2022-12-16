Short Interest in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Drops By 31.6%

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 92,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

GWRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 291,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,941. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

