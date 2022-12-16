Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Declines By 21.5%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.82.

HUBS stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,225. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $711.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.96. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 1.57.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

