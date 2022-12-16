Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Grows By 36.1%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.29. 3,491,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,878,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 301.33% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPP. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 16,005.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

