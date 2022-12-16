Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Increases By 8.5%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

NYSE ICD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 47,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,267. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Contract Drilling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 35,241 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $108,894.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,514,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,400 shares of company stock worth $1,057,878. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

See Also

