Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Increases By 42.2%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JMPLY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.89) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($31.28) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,110.00.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.5086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.42%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

