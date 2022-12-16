Short Interest in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Declines By 19.5%

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of KRT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $260.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

In other news, CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,367,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,140,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $898,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

