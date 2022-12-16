Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Increases By 35.7%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Kelso Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of KIQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 165,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,452. Kelso Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

