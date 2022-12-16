Short Interest in Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Drops By 33.3%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KTYCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023. Kits Eyecare has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

