Short Interest in Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Drops By 33.3%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Kits Eyecare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KTYCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023. Kits Eyecare has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.
Kits Eyecare Company Profile
