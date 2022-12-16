Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Rises By 10.5%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Trading Down 1.4 %

LPL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LG Display will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LG Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

