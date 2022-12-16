Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Expands By 19.7%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,059,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 1,719,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,590.0 days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $0.97 on Friday. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.
Man Wah Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Man Wah (MAWHF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.