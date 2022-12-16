Short Interest in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Declines By 25.6%

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Marten Transport Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.39. 4,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTN. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

