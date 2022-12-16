Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Expands By 41.1%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:MCR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.70.
MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Articles
