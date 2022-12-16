Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Expands By 41.1%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the November 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 144.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 175,818 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 117,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

