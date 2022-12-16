Short Interest in Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Decreases By 39.0%

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 326,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Munters Group AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 95 price target for the company.

Get Munters Group AB (publ) alerts:

Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of MMNNF stock remained flat at 7.95 on Friday. Munters Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 7.95 and a fifty-two week high of 7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 8.29.

About Munters Group AB (publ)

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions for customers in Sweden and internationally. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.