Short Interest in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW) Increases By 14.3%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 23,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. OCA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.