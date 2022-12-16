Short Interest in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Grows By 18.5%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 91,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 549,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Orchard Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %
ORTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. 1,037,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
Read More
