Short Interest in Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Expands By 18.1%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORPEF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Orpea from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Orpea from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Orpea Stock Performance

ORPEF stock remained flat at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. Orpea has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $120.88.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

Featured Stories

