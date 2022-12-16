Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Increases By 13.3%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.3 %

PEBK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. 1,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $174.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.