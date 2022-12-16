Short Interest in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Rises By 20.4%

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 345,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PFSweb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSW. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 58.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 771,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 284,656 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 44.4% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 873,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 268,734 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 32.1% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 784,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 190,665 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PFSweb by 357.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 133,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Trading Up 3.3 %

PFSweb stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 736,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,640. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $65.49 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

