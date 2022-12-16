Short Interest in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Drops By 29.3%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 545,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 543,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $503.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.58. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth $71,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

