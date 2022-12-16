Short Interest in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Increases By 15.4%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Powered Brands by 395.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powered Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POW remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,274. Powered Brands has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

