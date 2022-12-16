Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Grows By 25.6%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 44,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 141.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,274,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $26,995,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 702.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 921,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 806,736 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $19.22 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

