Short Interest in Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Drops By 32.6%

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.0 days.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FPLPF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 370 ($4.54) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

