Short Interest in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rises By 11.3%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.17 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RadNet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

