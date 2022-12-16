Short Interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Drops By 20.9%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

Regional Health Properties stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.13. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regional Health Properties during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regional Health Properties during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

