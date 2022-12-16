Short Interest in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Grows By 12.7%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 169,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Reliance Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of RELI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 106,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Reliance Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.