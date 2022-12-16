Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Decreases By 25.7%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 609,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,944,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,731 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of STSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,164. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $24.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals



Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Further Reading

