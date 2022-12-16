Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Decreases By 21.1%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Siltronic from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Siltronic from €115.00 ($121.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $149.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.75 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

