Short Interest in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Decreases By 22.5%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SKX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. 12,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,938. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,142 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 621,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 478,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

