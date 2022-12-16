Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Decreases By 25.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,013.0 days.

Shares of Tokuyama stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

