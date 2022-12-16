Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Decreases By 25.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,013.0 days.
Tokuyama Price Performance
Shares of Tokuyama stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $13.56.
About Tokuyama
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokuyama (TKYMF)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.