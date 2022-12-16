Short Interest in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Drops By 25.5%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 610,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,223 shares of company stock valued at $424,330 in the last ninety days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.