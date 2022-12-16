Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Declines By 23.3%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VSBGF opened at $0.15 on Friday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile
