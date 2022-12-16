Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $126.31 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $126.31 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,692.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00398727 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022346 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00840424 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001930 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00096375 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00601538 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005965 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00275337 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,799,632,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
