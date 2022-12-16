Siacoin Market Capitalization Tops $135.93 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $135.93 million and $7.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,928.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000481 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00403492 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021838 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00861033 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00101877 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00609693 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005851 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00282840 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,798,072,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
