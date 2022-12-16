Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($66.42) to €62.10 ($65.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($56.84) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.53.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

