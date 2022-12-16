Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 340,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 130,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The firm has a market cap of C$21.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

