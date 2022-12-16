SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 21,605 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SIGNA Sports United ( NYSE:SSU Get Rating ) by 195.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SIGNA Sports United were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

