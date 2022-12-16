Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Tony M. Chou Sells 10,060 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Tony M. Chou sold 10,060 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $553,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 112,816 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 852,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 19.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169,428 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

